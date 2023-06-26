Teacher eyes world weightlifting title after European gold
A primary school teacher who won gold at the European weightlifting championships is eyeing a world title.
Hannah Lewis, 36, from Poole, won at the European Masters title in May but needs to crowdfund so she can travel to Poland for the World Masters in August.
Ms Lewis trains in her back garden, in between teaching and caring for her own two children, aged three and four.
She said there is "no funding in weightlifting", meaning she must even buy her own Great Britain kit.
Ms Lewis started competing in September and quickly rose through the ranks to become European champion in the women's 35-39 age group, under 81kg category, which automatically qualifies her for the World Masters competition.
She said: "It was my first competition on an international stage, I wanted to get a medal and then I was lucky enough to achieve a gold."
She now needs to raise £1,000 to fund the trip to Poland.
"Unfortunately, there's no funding in weightlifting," she said.
"I even have to buy my own Great Britain kit and pay for the entry so it does add up - and you have to pay for flights and hotels.
"I think I have a good chance at a medal so I'd be really gutted if I couldn't go."
Ms Lewis has already raised enough to pay for her entry fee and says her place has been confirmed.
The World Masters Weightlifting Championships takes place in Wieliczka from 18 to 26 August.
