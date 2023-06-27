Dorset migrant barge: Town council leader criticises planning
The leader of a town council has criticised planning for a barge set to house migrants off the Dorset coast.
Weymouth Town Council leader David Harris said the Home Office's decision to site the Bibby Stockholm in Portland Port had been "thrust" on the town.
He said there had been a "lack of consultation" with local representatives ahead of its arrival.
The government said the barge would provide basic accommodation, reducing the reliance on costly hotels.
In a letter to home secretary Suella Braverman, Mr Harris said savings from using the barge should have been "immediately allocated" to local services.
"This would have enabled Portland Hospital to be reopened and staffed adequately so that the local surgeries would not have to have further patients registered with them when they are already overcrowded."
He said "increasing the rate of processing the [asylum] claims" would have prevented the need for the barges.
"Many of the people on the barge will have skills that could be utilised to resolve the labour shortages we have as a country," he added.
He also warned that "far-right extremists are already moving into the area".
"I am very nervous that the lack of real involvement of the local residents in the process, along with insufficient resources, will not help relationships."
Earlier this month Dorset Council announced it would not challenge the Home Office's decision over the three-storey barge, which has 222 rooms and can house more than 500 people.
The council said it believed legal action would be unlikely to succeed and incur high costs for Dorset taxpayers.
On 5 April the government announced that barge would reduce the "unsustainable pressure" on the UK asylum system.
