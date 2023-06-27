Poundbury: King and Queen to unveil portraits on landmark visit
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will unveil a bronze portrait of themselves at the King's Poundbury development in Dorset later.
It is the royal couple's first visit to the community since their Coronation.
The King will also unveil a bust of his father, the late Duke of Edinburgh, at a garden in Poundbury's Pavilion Green.
The visit marks the completion of the development's central Queen Mother Square. The entire community is scheduled to be finished in 2028.
The bronze reliefs, by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, sit above a plaque which names those who helped to create the square.
The bust of Prince Philip is a new edition of a work originally created by sculptor Frances Segelman in 2000.
It is situated in The Duke of Edinburgh Garden, which will be officially opened by the royal couple.
Construction at Poundbury, on the edge of Dorchester, began in 1993 on architectural principles championed by the future King.
By 2028, the Duchy of Cornwall community is expected to have grown to 2,740 homes from about 2,300 at present, Buckingham Palace said.
The King, as Prince of Wales, last visited Poundbury in May 2022, opening the new Great Field play area.
