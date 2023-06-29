Sandman: Second Netflix series scenes filmed at Durdle Door
Locations in Dorset are being used to film the second series of hit Netflix show The Sandman.
Actor Tom Sturridge was seen recording a scene for the US fantasy drama at Durdle Door beach.
Production crews have also been seen in Parkstone Cemetery in Poole, with speculation on social media that this is also a filming location.
The latest production follows the first series of the TV adaptation of the DC comic, which first aired in 2022.
The Sandman follows Morpheus, played by Sturridge. He personifies stories and dreams and after escaping a long imprisonment, he sets about trying regain his powers and control over the world of dreaming.
He is one of a family known as the Endless, which includes Death and Desire.
Durdle Door beach, on the Lulworth Estate, was closed for several days while filming took place.
Sturridge dressed all in black flowing clothes could be seen walking along the beach to meet another character, who was dressed in white robes carrying what looked like a lyre - a harp-like instrument made from animal horns.
Location crews have also been seen at Sandbanks on the edge of Poole Harbour.
With a first issue in 1988, a live action TV adaptation of the acclaimed graphic novel was more than 30 years in the making.
Despite previous interest from Hollywood, writer Neil Gaiman said condensing a 3,000-page story into two hours of film was "uncrackable".
The 75-issue run of the original series had both short standalone stories and longer, more overlapping narratives.
It finally premiered on Netflix in August 2022 and featured some well known names including Charles Dance, Stephen Fry, Jenna Coleman and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer.
The second series had been expected to focus on the next two volumes - Dream Country and Season of Mists.
It is thought it will be streamed in spring or summer 2024.
Filming has also started on a BBC adaptation of Enid Blyton's Famous Five at locations across the south west of England.
