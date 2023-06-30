Bournemouth Air Festival reviewed as council tackles deficit
The future of Bournemouth's free air festival is to be considered as the council seeks to tackle a £44m budget shortfall.
Bournemouth Air Festival attracts around a million visitors and generates more than £30m for the local economy, according to the local authority.
But Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council leader Vikki Slade said it was "heavily subsidised" by residents.
MP Tobias Ellwood said the event helped "strengthen" the town's economy.
Council papers show the new alliance administration's cabinet is due to discuss "future options" for the four-day festival at its meeting on 26 July, to "make a decision on the future of Bournemouth Air Festival beyond 2023".
The Dorset Echo reported that any decisions would not impact this year's event, which takes place between 31 August and 3 September.
Ms Slade said the Three Towns Alliance was committed to being "honest regarding the council's current financial position".
She said: "At a time where cost of living pressures continue to affect the costs of our everyday services, and the household budgets of our residents - it's absolutely right that we take the opportunity as a cabinet to look at future options for the Bournemouth Air Festival.
"Of course we want to continue to attract visitors and support businesses - we just need to do it in a sustainable way that works for all of us."
Ms Slade said similar discussions would be held about all of the council's major events.
Mr Ellwood, who is MP for Bournemouth East, tweeted: "Shocked to learn the Council is considering cutting our famous family air show!
"Cost to council: £70k. Boost to local economy £50m.
"The nation's largest free air festival that helps define Bournemouth's identity and strengthen our economy and this new council looks to cut it."
In February, when the authority was under a Conservative administration, opposition councillors unsuccessfully proposed a budget amendment to suspend the air festival.
At the time, the then-council leader Philip Broadhead told councillors: "I sat in a meeting with hoteliers and other hospitality people only a few months ago - I assured them I would do everything to keep the Air Festival because it is so important to their businesses."
