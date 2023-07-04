Five-hour search for missing paddleboarders off Swanage
Two paddleboarders have been rescued from the sea off the Dorset coast after they failed to return to shore.
The pair were reported missing shortly after 15:00 BST on Monday, sparking a helicopter and lifeboat search lasting more than five hours.
HM Coastguard said one was found 3.6 miles (5.8km) south of Old Harry Rocks at 19:40. The other was located near Bournemouth Pier two hours later.
The first boarder was taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia.
The search involved HM Coastguard and police helicopters along with police and coastal rescue teams and lifeboats from Swanage, Poole, Yarmouth, Lymington and Mudeford.
