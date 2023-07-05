Weymouth: Boy crossing road seriously hurt in hit-and-run
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has been seriously injured when he was struck by a car as he crossed a road.
The boy was on Chickerell Road in Weymouth at about 14:45 BST on Tuesday when he was hit by a dark-coloured people carrier or SUV.
The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene, Dorset Police said.
Detectives have urged the driver to come forward and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.