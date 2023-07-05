Bournemouth: Tribute to teenager killed in crash near airport
- Published
The family of a 16-year-old boy killed when he was hit by a car have said his death has left a "hole in our heart that we will never fill".
Billy Lardner, from Christchurch, was hit by a Honda Civic as he walked along Parley Lane near Bournemouth Airport on Friday shortly after 21:30 BST.
Paying tribute, his family called him "the best son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, bar none".
A Poole man, 25, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
He has also been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without insurance. He is due before Bournemouth Crown Court on 3 August.
Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.
In a statement, Billy's family added: "Billy has left a hole in our heart that we will never fill, 16 years of fun, laughter and unforgettable memories."
An 18-year-old man from Wales who was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and a 39-year-old woman from Ferndown held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice remain on police bail.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.