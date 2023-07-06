Lulworth: Unprepared seasick motorboat crew escorted to shore
A motorboat's seasick crew have been escorted back to shore after being found in "no fit state" to sail by rescuers.
The RNLI team were called to the vessel after it was stopped by a safety boat from the military firing range at Lulworth in Dorset on Wednesday.
The rescue crew said the ill-equipped sailors were headed for London.
Weymouth Lifeboat said the boat and crew were taken to coastguards at Lulworth "for further action".
The RNLI said the crew onboard, who appeared to not know about the Lulworth firing range, were all seasick.
"Clearly they were in no fit state to undertake any kind of passage," it said in a statement.
"After some investigation, it turned out out they had no charts and no radio.
"It's imperative if going to sea to be fully prepared and know what you're doing. The outcome could have been so much worse."
On Wednesday the firing range had a sea danger area in place "for live fire activity" in the inner Lulworth area between 09:30 and 17:00 BST.
Army units take part in live fire gunnery training at the ranges.
The sea danger areas extend six nautical miles south of Lulworth Cove.
