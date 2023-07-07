Warning after lethal drugs stolen from vet's vehicle in Dorset
- Published
Police have issued a warning after potentially fatal euthanasia drugs were stolen from a vet's vehicle.
The drugs were taken while it was parked in a layby on the A350 between Pimperne and Shaftesbury, near Blandford, on Wednesday at 13:30 BST.
Dorset Police said it was "imperative that we locate these controlled drugs to ensure no-one comes to harm".
Anyone who finds them or has information should contact the force.
Insp Luke Larcombe, of Dorset Police, said: "We are sending out an urgent warning to the public about these drugs now being in public circulation.
"Use of such substances can, and in this instance almost certainly would, prove fatal to the user."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.