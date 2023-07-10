Bournemouth: Man arrested on suspicion of seafront rape

East Overcliff Drive, BournemouthGoogle
The woman was attacked off East Overcliff Drive, Bournemouth early on Friday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman close to Bournemouth seafront.

An area near East Overcliff Drive was cordoned off after police received a report of a rape shortly before 07:30 BST on Friday.

A 30-year-old man, arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of rape, remains in custody.

Dorset Police said the victim was receiving support from specially-trained officers.

