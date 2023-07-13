Weymouth residents call for end to 'rip-off' seaside parking
Residents are calling for an end to "unfair" parking fees in a seaside town.
A petition has been launched in response to price increases in Weymouth's council-owned car parks.
Peak-season parking now costs £4.50 for two hours in many of Weymouth's car parks, compared to £1.50 in places like Dorchester.
Dorset Council said the tariffs had only been raised in "busy tourist areas".
The petition, launched by Weymouth cafe owner Nigel Sims-Duff, stated people in the town were forced to pay "three times those of any other towns in the county".
He believes the fact that Weymouth is a seaside town is "totally irrelevant" as holidaymakers "should not be ripped off any more than Weymouth residents".
Seasonal parking tariffs were increased at the Pavilion, Swannery, Melcombe Regis, Park Street, Lodmoor and Beach car parks on 28 April.
Dorset Council added that the Nothe, Council Offices, Governors Lane, Cosens Quay and Royal Yard car parks would "remain at the same tariff as other market towns such as Dorchester, Wareham and Wimborne".
Mr Sims-Duff argued the "unreasonable and unjustifiable" charged were "harming" Weymouth's retail, hospitality, and amusement businesses.
But Ray Bryan, the council's portfolio holder for highways, travel and environment, said the extra income helped fund the "rising costs" of maintaining the car parks.
He added the increases were designed to have the "least impact on Dorset residents and workers".
The petition will be presented at a Dorset Council meeting on Thursday.