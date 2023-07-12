Large heath fire breaks out at Studland Heath
- Published
A large fire has broken out on heathland at a coastal nature reserve.
Dorset Fire & Rescue Service said it had received a large number of calls reporting the blaze at Studland Heath, Dorset, shortly before 11:00 BST.
Fire appliances, off-road vehicles and a water carrier have been sent to the fire near the Shell Bay ferry terminal.
Managed by the National Trust, it is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and is regarded as an internationally important example of lowland heath.
All six native British reptiles, grass snake, smooth snake, adder, slow worm, common and sand lizards inhabit the heath on the peninsula between Studland Bay and Poole Harbour.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.