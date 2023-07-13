Bournemouth: Police release CCTV after theft of church valuables
- Published
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a lamp, statue and decorative palm frond were stolen from a church.
The theft happened at St Stephen's Church in Bournemouth at about 09:30 BST on Friday.
A statue of Our Lady of Walsingham, a hanging silver sanctuary lamp and a decorative gold palm leaf were taken.
Anyone who recognises the man or has seen the items for sale is asked to contact Dorset Police.
The force said a private area of the church was also broken into and a number of items damaged.
