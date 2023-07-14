Bournemouth beach deaths: No police action to be taken
No criminal offences were committed in relation to the deaths of two people off Bournemouth beach, police said.
Sunnah Khan, 12, and Joe Abbess, 17, both drowned when they were suspected to have been caught in a riptide next to the pier at the resort on 31 May.
Police said they investigated whether a sightseeing boat, the Dorset Belle, had caused dangerous sea conditions but concluded it was not to blame.
A man, initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, will face no action.
A preliminary inquest hearing was told there was a "suggestion" a riptide led to the teenagers' deaths.
Riptides are strong currents running out to sea that can quickly drag people and objects away from the shoreline to deeper water.
Det Ch Supt Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: "...information was given to police, which indicated that the movement of a boat - the Dorset Belle - immediately before the incident occurred could have contributed toward creating dangerous sea conditions."
The boat was later impounded and examined as part of the investigation. It has since been released.
"As a result of all of the evidence available, we are now able to confirm that we do not believe that the movement of the Dorset Belle contributed to the incident," the detective added.
A number of people swimming off the eastern side of Bournemouth Pier got into difficulties shortly before 16:00 BST.
