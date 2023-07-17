Studland: Paddleboarder blown out to shipping channel rescued
A paddleboarder who had been blown offshore into the shipping channel off the Dorset coast has been rescued by a lifeboat crew.
Blustery winds pushed the paddleboarder 1.5 miles (2.4km) off Middle Beach, Studland on Sunday evening.
A volunteer lifeboat crew from Poole was sent after the paddleboarder's companion called the coastguard to raise the alarm.
She was taken onto the lifeboat suffering from the effects of the cold.
The lifeboat crew returned the paddleboarder to Middle Beach where she was taken into the care of Swanage Coastguard.
