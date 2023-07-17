Studland: Paddleboarder blown out to shipping channel rescued

A lifeboat crew were sent to rescue the paddleboarder shortly after 19:15 BST on Sunday

A paddleboarder who had been blown offshore into the shipping channel off the Dorset coast has been rescued by a lifeboat crew.

Blustery winds pushed the paddleboarder 1.5 miles (2.4km) off Middle Beach, Studland on Sunday evening.

A volunteer lifeboat crew from Poole was sent after the paddleboarder's companion called the coastguard to raise the alarm.

She was taken onto the lifeboat suffering from the effects of the cold.

The lifeboat crew returned the paddleboarder to Middle Beach where she was taken into the care of Swanage Coastguard.

The lifeboat crew recovered the woman and her paddleboard back to Middle Beach

