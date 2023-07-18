Bibby Stockholm: Asylum seeker barge docks in Portland as migration bill progresses
A barge that will home asylum seekers under government plans to cut the cost of housing has docked in a Dorset port.
Bibby Stockholm berthed in Portland Port on Tuesday and will stay at the site for 18 months, becoming home to 500 single men claiming asylum.
It was met with protests from local residents and human rights groups.
The vessel's arrival came hours after the government's Illegal Migration Bill cleared key hurdles in the House of Lords and is set to become law.
The bill would outlaw asylum claims by all arrivals via the Channel and other "illegal" routes, and transfer them to third countries, like Rwanda.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made cracking down on illegal migration a priority ahead of next year's general election.
Basic but functional
Many local residents on Portland fear an influx of hundreds of people into the island community will put pressure on local services. Human rights groups have branded the barge "inhumane".
But the Home Office said using vessels as alternative accommodation for asylum seekers would be cheaper than hotels and better value for British taxpayers.
While opponents have criticised the conditions in which residents will live, the government says the barge will be basic but functional, and meets all the relevant safety standards.
It said there were currently about 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels across the UK, costing the taxpayer about £6m a day.
The 222-room, three-storey barge will house adult males, aged from 18 to 65, who are in the latter stages of their asylum applications.
Dozens of protestors gathered outside Portland Port from dawn on Tuesday, waiting for the Bibby Stockholm to make its final manoeuvre into the port.
One of them told the BBC the deal between Portland Port and the Home Office to dock the barge in the Dorset port was "nothing to do about anything other than money".
"They are audaciously negligent," the protestor said, adding: "Audacious - because they have done this deal without any consultation or any thought of any potential fallout."
Many local residents said they had not been consulted and voiced anger over how the decision was taken.
Other organisations, such as Stand Up to Racism, also joined Tuesday's protests, describing the decision to house 500 men on a barge as "inhumane".
The first 50 asylum seekers are expected to go aboard in the next few days, while the barge is set to reach its full capacity in the coming weeks.
The asylum seekers are expected to live on the vessel for about three to six months while their claims are dealt with. They will not be officially detained and there will be no curfew.
While the government says it needs to reduce the cost of housing asylum seekers, shadow home secretary Labour Yvette Cooper has described the use of barges as "a sign of the Conservatives' total failure to clear the asylum backlog".
The Conservative MP for Dorset South, Richard Drax, said he had "a lot of sympathy with the government" as migrants continue to cross the English Channel.
"But putting them on a barge is not the answer,"he added.
Bibby Stockholm was previously used to house homeless people and asylum seekers in Germany and the Netherlands. It has been refurbished since it was criticised as an "oppressive environment" when the Dutch government used it.
The vessel now has en-suite rooms, a TV and games room and a gym, according to a fact sheet from its owner, Bibby Maritime.
Portland Port previously said providing berthing space for the barge was "the right thing to do".
It added the plan would allow Dorset to "play its part in the national effort to house some of the thousands of asylum seekers needing accommodation".
It stressed it had provided a range of information for local people, councils and groups, but said it had been unable to disclose information earlier due to the confidential nature of negotiations with the government.
The Home Office said its plans for "alternative accommodation" - which also include former military bases - was clearly cheaper than the £6m daily cost of putting 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels.
However, the full costs of the barge have not been disclosed, with refugee campaign group Reclaim The Sea claiming the Bibby Stockholm would cost more than hotels.
The Home Office said it would "continue to work extremely closely with local councils and key partners to prepare for arrival of asylum seekers later this month and minimise disruption for local residents including through substantial financial support".
Dorset Council will receive £1.7m over the duration of the vessel's stay in the port.
