Lorry with livestock overturns on roundabout in Dorset

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of the cattle crash.Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service
The A35 near Poole was closed while emergency services dealt with the crash
By Katie Waple
Cattle had to be rescued from the lorry they were travelling in after it overturned.

Emergency services freed a number of trapped animals from the vehicle, which crashed at just after 18:00 on Monday.

The crash happened near the A35 Bakers Arms Roundabout in Poole and the driver was uninjured, the fire service said.

Dorset police said the road was temporarily closed to protect the livestock and to allow the emergency service to work safely.

