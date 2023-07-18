Lorry with livestock overturns on roundabout in Dorset
- Published
Cattle had to be rescued from the lorry they were travelling in after it overturned.
Emergency services freed a number of trapped animals from the vehicle, which crashed at just after 18:00 on Monday.
The crash happened near the A35 Bakers Arms Roundabout in Poole and the driver was uninjured, the fire service said.
Dorset police said the road was temporarily closed to protect the livestock and to allow the emergency service to work safely.
