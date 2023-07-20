Neighbours complain about 'smelly' garden toilet in Dorset
Almost 20 complaints have been made after a man built a toilet and cesspit in his garden without permission.
The homeowner in Carbery Avenue in Southbourne, Dorset, has left a bad smell in the air among locals after installing the convenience in a summer house.
A retrospective planning application has been submitted but neighbours have complained of an "unbearable stench".
The local council is considering the application.
In documents on Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council's website, the homeowner said he built the summer house to replace an old one that was at risk of falling down.
He said it was intended to be used "when having barbecues or family round".
'Totally unnecessary'
He explained he had the toilet installed so guests would not have to go indoors. He also stressed the cesspool was emptied every six months.
But nearby residents have sent objections to the council, raising issues around planning permission, necessity of a septic tank, lack of a site notice display and claims the previous summer house was a garden shed.
Some of the complaints also stated the property was previously a house but was converted into flats with each flat having outside space which means there is no permitted rights to build or replace what might have been falling down.
One objector said the cesspit was "totally unnecessary" and the toilet could be connected to the mains "quite easily as I have done with my summer house".
Another wrote: "I wholeheartedly support the objections, in particular I find abhorrent the idea of the unnecessary erection of a cesspool in a pleasant residential area."
It is now up to the council to decide if the retrospective planning permission is granted.
The owner faces being forced to take the outbuilding down, close the cesspit and "return things to how they were originally" if it is rejected.
