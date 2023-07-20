Cross-Channel swim for women after hysterectomies
- Published
Two women who started training for an English Channel swim months after hysterectomy surgery have begun their relay challenge for charity.
Harriet Green and Natalie Perrett, from Dorset, both had operations in February 2022 and picked up a training regime about a year ago.
They each said swimming had helped with recovery.
They are making the 21-mile (34km) crossing with their teammate Billy Enticknap, also from Dorset.
They set off from Samphire Hoe near Dover, Kent, at 00:30 BST and expect the feat to take 14 hours.
The three friends are set to finish near Cap Gris Nez, between Boulogne and Calais in France.
Before setting off, Ms Green, from Sherborne, said: "We've put in all the training and know we can all swim - it's the mental resilience that we will draw on to get us there.
"Starting in the dark will be exciting and swimming into the sunrise will be incredible."
The 48-year-old swimming teacher added: "It has also helped massively with mine and Natalie's recoveries.
"It's given us both a goal, and in some ways, made us more determined to prove that anything is possible and not to put limitations on ourselves."
Ms Perrett, from Hazelbury Bryan, said she was "terrified" of sea swimming up until a couple of years ago.
The 36-year-old, who suffered birth trauma nine years ago and had to have surgery, said the challenge had been a "focal point" for her for the past year.
"We are both doing really well after our surgeries and swimming has made us more resilient - both mentally and physically," she explained.
Ms Enticknap, 41, from Sherborne, joked: "To this day I still don't know why I am doing this challenge."
She added: "But raising a tonne of money for our charities has been incredible."
The women, none of whom have have swum the Channel before, are raising money for Birth Trauma Association UK, Young Minds and 100 & First Foundation, which aims to help offenders avoid re-offending.
So far they have raised £6,000.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.