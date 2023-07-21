Weymouth: Former council offices to be knocked down
A former council building that has been empty since 2016 will be knocked down.
Dorset Council offices at North Quay, Weymouth is set to be flattened and used as a car park while it is marketed for development.
The derelict building has been costing the council around £110,000 to maintain each year.
The chairman of the council's planning committee used his casting vote to approve the application after the vote was tied at six for and six against.
The work, lasting 15 weeks, will start later this year, the council said.
Dorset Council said the cost of demolition, and making the temporary car park on the site, is expected to be around £600,000.
It will be funded through a government grant awarded to the council in 2021.
In 2017, the £4.5m sale of the site to a developer fell through after the former Weymouth Borough Council refused permission to convert the harbourside block into flats.
In 2019, the new Dorset Council applied to demolish it but permission was refused, partly due to planning guidance recommending older buildings are converted where possible for environmental reasons.
