Jurassic Coast: Large landslip at Seatown Beach

Aerial view of the landslipBNPS
The overnight landslip occurred at Seatown Beach

Visitors to Dorset's Jurassic Coast have been warned after a large section of cliff collapsed on to a beach.

The overnight landslip occurred at Seatown Beach, near West Bay, along the same section of coastline as another collapse in 2021.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service urged walkers to "stay away from cliff edges and don't sit at the base of the cliffs".

It added there was a greater risk of cliff falls due to recent dry weather.

A large section of cliff collapses on Dorset's Jurassic Coast

Dorset Council also issued a warning that said the slips continued to move and were still "dangerous to walk over".

It said the latest landslip seemed to be "another movement of the older slipped material".

BNPS
Dorset Council said it would continue to monitor the situation

"This movement may leave the remaining vertical faces even more vulnerable to further collapse now, especially where any remaining cracks are still present," the council added.

The authority said it would continue to monitor these and other active cliffs along the Jurassic coast.

BNPS
Dorset Council said the coastal path at the top was moved back three years ago from the edge due to the cracking

