Rhodes: Holidaymaker criticises Tui for flying to fire-hit island
A holidaymaker has criticised tour operator Tui for flying to Rhodes after wildfires had already taken hold.
Matthew Guy, from Winchester, arrived with his family on the Greek Island from Bournemouth on Saturday and was taken straight to an evacuation centre.
He said he felt "frustration and anger" that the flight had taken off after evacuation orders on Rhodes had already been issued.
Tui said it had now cancelled all outbound flights to Rhodes.
Hundreds of holidaymakers are arriving back in the UK on repatriation flights as wildfires continue to grip the Greek island.
Greece has seen temperatures exceeding 40C (104F) during the past month, with fires burning for nearly a week in some areas.
Mr Guy said his flight had been delayed on the tarmac at Bournemouth Airport on Saturday evening and passengers were told a "crisis meeting" was taking place.
Wildfires affecting the south east of the island were by that stage well known about, he said.
The plane did eventually take off but on arrival, instead of being taken to their resort, along with his wife and eight-year-old son, he was taken straight to a sports centre being used to accommodate people fleeing from the fires.
"We didn't actually get to the hotel - we were told it was in a no-go zone," he said.
"We were the lucky ones to be honest as we had all our luggage.
"Others there had walked in the hours in the heat, carrying kids, some had left with just the clothes on their back."
He praised the "amazing effort" of the local community who had brought food and water to the sports centre.
"I try and keep calm - I don't quite understand why we were taken on a flight on Saturday evening when there had already been evacuation orders," Mr Guy added.
"It's an additional burden on all the local resources that's the problem.
"They should be caring for people who have been evacuated from hotels and locals who have lost their homes - that's where the focus should be."
He said he has now booked his own flight off the island.
'Distressing'
Tui said it had cancelled all outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Friday, as well as flights for holidaymakers travelling to hotels in affected areas up to Sunday.
"We appreciate how distressing and difficult it's been for those who have been evacuated and ask that they continue to follow the advice of the local authorities and keep in touch with our teams," it said.
A number of airlines are continuing flights as normal, but some have cancelled flights or package holidays scheduled for the coming days.
Official advice from the UK Foreign Office has stopped short of advising against travel to Rhodes.
Instead it is advising people to follow guidance from the Greek emergency services. Anyone planning to travel should first check with their operator, airline or hotel.
