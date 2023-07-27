Camping ban dropped from BCP Council anti-social behaviour plan
- Published
Plans to restrict overnight camping and sleeping in vehicles at seaside resorts have been dropped.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council approved two Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) to limit anti-social behaviour and fire risks.
A proposed third order to stop beach and carpark overnight camping was not progressed.
Residents in seafront areas insisted restrictions were needed on so-called fly-camping.
Local authorities have previously brought in PSPOs to ban activities such as begging, nuisance drinking and unauthorised cycling.
A failure to comply with a PSPO can result in either a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £100 or prosecution through the magistrates' court with a maximum fine of £1,000.
The council launched a consultation on the introduction of PSPOs last year.
They included bans on lighting barbeques, open fires, being verbally aggressive and defecating or urinating anywhere except public toilets.
Supporters of the proposed PSPO banning overnight camping and sleeping in vehicles said such activities were causing "reputational damage".
Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Canford Cliffs ward councillor John Challinor said: "On sunny days visitors arrive early and sadly find the sight of tents pitched on the beach.
"It sends a message that visitors - who do not pay council tax - can camp on our beaches with impunity or park in campervans as an impromptu campsite."
Portfolio Holder for housing and regulatory services, Kieron Wilson, said there was "strong public support " for the two PSPOs covering open spaces and coastal areas.
He said that implementing the third option, covering highways and car parks would have been open to legal challenge, but added the extent of the PSPOs would be kept under review.
"This is a positive step forward in making our beautiful coastal areas more enjoyable places to be," he said.
The process of introducing the PSPOs is due to begin by late summer.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.