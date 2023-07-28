Grace Jones and Craig David mark Camp Bestival 15th anniversary
Camp Bestival, the family-friendly music festival run by DJ Rob da Bank, is under way in Dorset.
The four-day event, held in the grounds of Lulworth Castle, near Wareham, is celebrating its 15th anniversary.
The first night on Thursday featured performances by Cirque Bijou and DJ Chris Tofu.
Grace Jones, Sam Ryder, Melanie C and Craig David are among this year's music acts.
Brighton band the Kooks top the bill on Friday night, following performances by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Ella Henderson.
Children's TV stars including Dick and Dom and Mr Tumble are also on the bill.
Warming up the crowd for Mr Tumble on Saturday is Jaime Amor, who returns with her Cosmic Kids Yoga show.
She said: "It's so magical walking out on that stage and seeing everyone glowing and gleaming.
"You get so many brilliant costumes, all the kids running to the front. Getting to connect and meet the kids is a really special thing."
Access to the site was slow on Thursday after a broken-down camper van caused tailbacks, but organisers opened additional routes to help clear the congestion on local roads.
Low cloud on Friday afternoon forced the Red Devils Army parachute team to cancel their skydive.
Camp Bestival is also holding a second festival at Weston Park in Shropshire from 17 to 20 August, featuring Primal Scream, Rudimental and the Human League.
