In pictures: Camp Bestival 2023
Thousands of revellers flocked to Dorset as a popular festival marked its 15th anniversary.
Camp Bestival returned to the grounds of Lulworth Castle, near Wareham, on Thursday for four days of entertainment.
This year's event saw Grace Jones, Sam Ryder, Melanie C and Craig David among its music acts.
On Saturday Gok Wan descended onto the stage in a giant love heart, joining the festival's co-founder Rob da Bank for a special DJ set to celebrate the event's 15th anniversary.
Brighton band the Kooks, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Ella Henderson and children's TV stars including Dick and Dom and Mr Tumble were also among this year's performers.
