Dorset Police deploy watercraft to patrol coast and rivers
- Published
Police are taking to the water on water scooters to tackle antisocial behaviour on Dorset's coast and rivers.
Two tactical watercraft will be deployed to increase patrols of almost 100 miles of coastline as well as inland waterways.
Dorset Police said it had received reports of a small number of people "abusing the coastline".
These included people "driving in swim-only areas and speeding on inland rivers".
Sgt Ryan Prater, of Dorset Police's marine force support group, said: "Sadly, we do see jet skis being driven inappropriately, which can cause a danger to others on the water, not only around our beaches but also inland on rivers such as in Christchurch.
"Just like on land, we're able to issue dispersal notices to those not behaving appropriately and instructing them to go ashore under antisocial behaviour legislation."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.