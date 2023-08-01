Refusal of Portland incinerator plan set to be appealed
An energy firm is appealing against a decision to reject plans for a power plant and incinerator close to Dorset's Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site.
Powerfuel has told Dorset Council it will lodge a challenge with the Planning Inspectorate after proposals for its £150m Energy Recovery Facility at Portland Port were turned down.
Councillors had voiced concerns about the visual impact and pollution.
But Powerfuel claimed key information was left out of the planning report.
The plans for the power plant and incinerator included an 80m (262ft) chimney and it was stated the facility would burn waste and generate 15MW of electricity.
Powerfuel said it would be built on brownfield land that already had consent for an energy facility.
But protesters said the World Heritage Site was an inappropriate location for the plant, and more than 6,500 people signed a petition in objection.
Portland Port warned it could lose cruise business if the plant was rejected.
Bill Reeves, chief executive of Portland Port, said the plant would generate ship-to-shore power for cruise ships - and a rejection of the plans could result in a loss of cruise ship visits, costing the local economy £10m a year.
After hearing the decision to reject the plans in March, Powerfuel Portland director, Giles Frampton, said Dorset Council's own landscape and heritage consultees had been left out of the officer report.
He added that had resulted in a "decision being made without having access to this material".
The council is expecting the official appeal to be submitted in mid-August, where it will be handled by the Planning Inspectorate.
In a statement, Dorset Council said: "It is important to note that, once an appeal is lodged, the case is handled by the Planning Inspectorate, not Dorset Council, and it will be for the appointed inspector to make/recommend the decision on the appeal.
"To assist the inspector, Dorset Council will be expected to set out its case - with evidence - for refusing the original planning application."
