Dorchester: Patients urged not to use A&E unless necessary
Patients have been urged not to attend an emergency department in Dorset for "anything that is not serious or life-threatening".
Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester said the unit was "extremely busy" and asked families to get their the loved ones ready for discharge home as quickly as possible.
It said this would free up beds for those who require urgent care.
People suffering with minor injuries are being signposted elsewhere.
In a tweet, the hospital trust said these patients would face longer waits and should contact 111, pharmacies and minor injuries units instead.
The trust has been approached for further comment.
