Storm cancels Swanage bandstand's 100-year celebrations
Centenary celebrations for Swanage bandstand have been cancelled due to wet and windy weather.
The planned performances at the Dorset heritage landmark succumbed to a summer storm, organisers said.
The Swanage bandstand was opened exactly 100 years ago and was previously saved from being demolished.
A member of the bandstand committee said that given the forecast, a safe celebration would have been "almost impossible".
Their plans were scrapped when the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind, rain and thunderstorms for Dorset.
A variety of activities had been organised to take place from 14:00 BST, including an opening by the town crier and several choirs' performances.
Alan Houghton, who helped set up the bandstand committee, said he was "really sad" but safety had been a concern due to electrical equipment and its exposure to the sea.
In 2019, heavy rain and wind also obstructed its reopening, after years of campaigning to get its roof restored.
"Even though they all got soaked, everybody was proud to be there", Mr Houghton remembered.
Mr Houghton has also helped to form the Friends of Swanage Bandstand charity, whose members campaigned to save it when it had been previously threatened with demolition.
He said that the landmark has endured a lot since its installation in 1923 and many consider it "heritage of our town".
"I had to put the cancellation notices up and when I was stood there, I thought, 'we may not have the concert today but we have our bandstand back, against all the odds,'" Mr Houghton added.