Persimmon apologises for mess at Sherborne housing estate
A developer has apologised for rubbish and unfinished work left behind on a housing estate.
Residents of the Corelli estate in Sherborne have complained of rubble, rubbish and soil, incomplete lighting, unfinished roads and unsafe fencing.
Developer Persimmon said contractors would return to the estate in August to tidy up and complete unfinished work.
Dorset Council said it was trying to negotiate a solution but would take legal action if needed.
In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Persimmon South West said: "We would like to reassure residents that we have not left the Corelli development and fully intend to complete the site to the highest standard.
"We have agreed a programme of works with a contractor to address the issues highlighted, including the completion of roads, footpaths, public open space and removal of any spoil and waste on site.
"We would like to apologise to residents for any inconvenience caused."
'Bated breath'
One resident, Kevin Graham, said: "After close to 10 years on site, developers have now left the estate with incomplete roads, pavements, streetlighting, blocked drains, building material rubbish discarded in various locations on site, two 10-metre-high soil spill tips, various poorly supported and dangerous metal grid fencing, alongside unmown verges for months at a time."
Planning councillor David Walsh said the authority's officers were investigating "various concerns" as part of an ongoing planning enforcement case, including about the footway link, highways, street lighting and soil heaps.
He said: "The enforcement case remains open and the team will review potential options for formal action if it is not possible to resolve matters informally."
Ward councillor Richard Crabb said: "Persimmon have taken far too long to finish the work on the estate.
"I heard today that they intend to start groundworks from Monday the 14 August, with no end date specified. We wait with bated breath to see whether this actually happens."
