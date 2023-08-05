Bournemouth murder probe after man dies in fight
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a fight in Bournemouth.
The 18-year-old victim, who was from the town, was pronounced dead in Lower Gardens shortly before 01:30 BST.
The suspects are all 18 years old, two are from Portsmouth, one is from Bournemouth and the other is from Poole, Dorset Police said.
A large area of the gardens, as well as Bournemouth Square, have been cordoned off while officers investigate.
Police said there would be increased patrols in the area, which is close to Bournemouth Beach and popular with tourists, over the next few days.
Supt Gavin House said: "Very sadly a young man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends.
"A full and detailed investigation is under way into this incident and I would urge anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us."
