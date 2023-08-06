Bournemouth murder probe: Two arrested men released
- Published
Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager found stabbed in Bournemouth have been released.
The 18-year-old victim, from the town, died after an incident in Bournemouth Square at about 01:30 BST on Saturday.
Police said two 18-year-olds were released without charge but remained under investigation for affray.
Two other 18-year-olds, both from Portsmouth, continued to be questioned by officers on suspicion of murder.
Dorset Police said a dispersal order for the town centre had been extended for a further 48 hours, giving officers more power to arrest people for anti-social behaviour.
It also said high visibility patrols would continue in the area.
A large cordon that spanned from Bournemouth Square to the Lower Gardens entrance at Pier Approach has now been lifted.
The force said it had 28 officers on foot patrol in the town centre at the time of the teenager's death and that they were on the scene "almost immediately".
Detectives believe a number of people fled the scene and discarded various items, including clothing, after the incident.
Det Insp Neil Third said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the young man who sadly died and officers are continuing to support them and keep them updated in relation to developments with the investigation.
"We are continuing to carry out extensive inquiries and I would again urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to contact us."
