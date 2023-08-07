Cameron Hamilton: Two charged over stab death
- Published
Two men have been charged following a fatal stabbing in Bournemouth.
Cameron Hamilton, 18, died following an altercation in The Square in the early hours of Saturday.
Thomas Betteridge, 18, of Southsea in Portsmouth, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article, Dorset Police said.
Another man, also aged 18, from Waterlooville, has been charged with assisting an offender and possession of a bladed article.
Both men are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Two other 18-year-olds from Bournemouth and Poole have been released without charge, police said.
The victim, who was from the town, was pronounced dead in Lower Gardens shortly before 01:30 BST.
Bournemouth Square and a large part of the gardens were cordoned off.
Det Insp Neil Third said: "Cameron's family has been updated with this development and officers continue to support them at this difficult time."
