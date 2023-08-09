Jurassic Coast: West Bay beach cordoned off after large rock fall
Part of a Dorset beach has been cordoned off after a large rock fall.
Part of the cliff at East Beach, in West Bay, near Bridport, collapsed on Tuesday evening.
Another large fall happened in the same area of the Jurassic Coast in May.
A Dorset Council spokesman said West Bay coastguard had cordoned off the beach, adding: "Our rangers will check the area, make sure there are signs warning people of the dangers and checking the coast path."
The authority said it was notified of the incident by Solent Coastguard.
The spokesman added: "The Jurassic Coast is a wonderful place to visit but it's important to use common sense and caution - stay away from the edge and base of cliffs and always pay attention to warning signs, safety messages and the tides."
"Golden rules" on the Jurassic Coast
- Stay away from the edge of the cliff top - admire the view from a safe distance
- Stay away from the base of cliffs: rock falls and landslides can happen at any time. If you are under a rock fall, the likelihood is you will die
- Pay attention to warning signs - they are there for your safety
- Check tide times before you set off to avoid being cut off by incoming tides
- Keep dogs on leads near the cliff edge
Source: Dorset Council
The rockfall follows a period of heavy winds and rain as a result of Storm Antoni.
The National Coastwatch Institution team at Lyme Bay cautioned visitors to "take extra care" near the cliffs following the rockfall which was "possibly due in part to recent rain", and said other slips could occur.
One of the biggest landslips in recent years took place last month in nearby Seatown.
The council said it would continue to monitor active cliffs in the area.
The Jurassic Coast is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to rocks and fossils dating back 185 million years.
