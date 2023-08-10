Bournemouth: Man in court over death of teenager in crash
A man has appeared in court over the death of a 16-year-old boy who was hit by a car near Bournemouth Airport.
Billy Lardner, from Christchurch, was struck by a Honda Civic as he walked along Parley Lane shortly after 21:30 BST on 30 June.
Ambulance crews and Dorset Police attended the incident but Billy died at the scene.
Tyrone Franklin, from Poole, faces a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
The 25-year-old, who appeared by video link from HMP Winchester for the hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court, has also been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without insurance.
He was remanded in custody until a further preliminary hearing on 3 November. A provisional trial date was set for 19 February 2024.
In a tribute, Billy's family previously said: "Billy has left a hole in our heart that we will never fill, 16 years of fun, laughter and unforgettable memories.
"The best son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, bar none."
