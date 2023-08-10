Cameron Hamilton: Two in court over Bournemouth stab death
A man accused of murdering an 18-year-old in Bournemouth town centre is to stand trial in January.
Cameron Hamilton was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Saturday in The Square and died at the scene.
Thomas Betteridge, 18, appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday, charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
The defendant, from Southsea in Hampshire, was remanded in custody until a plea hearing on 28 September.
He appeared alongside Lennie Hansen, 18, from Waterlooville, who is charged with assisting an offender and possessing a bladed article.
He will also remain in custody until the plea hearing.
Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, told the court Mr Hamilton suffered three wounds, with the suspected fatal wound to the "muscle around the heart" and the other two wounds to the face and left flank.
Judge William Mousley KC set a trial date for 29 January.
