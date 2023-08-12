Bibby Stockholm evacuation shows 'startling incompetence'
The evacuation of the government's Bibby Stockholm barge amid fears of a Legionella outbreak was the result of "startling incompetence", a senior Conservative has said.
All 39 migrants were removed after traces of Legionella bacteria were found in the on-board water system.
The bacteria can cause Legionnaires disease - a type of pneumonia.
Former Brexit Secretary David Davis said he believes the outbreak should have been caught sooner.
The MP told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "It's really, really hard to understand how, at all layers, this could not be caught early."
"The primary thing that's been revealed has been the startling incompetence of the Home Office itself.
"Rather famously many years ago, John Reid, when he took over as Home Secretary, talked about it being not fit for purpose, and I'm afraid you're seeing that here."
The barge, in Dorset, is part of the government's plan to deter Channel crossings by migrants.
The Home Office said the migrants on board the vessel were disembarked on Friday as a precaution.
Mr Davis, who served as Shadow Home Secretary, added: "Even working properly, the Bibby barge would only take effectively one day's arrivals.
"So it's not a solution to the problem and all of this is going to go on until the Home Office is able to process these arrivals more quickly."
