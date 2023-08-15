Bournemouth Air Festival: Council and traders discuss show's future
Hoteliers and restaurateurs have held talks with council officials over the future of Bournemouth's air festival.
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) is looking at ways of "sustainably financing" the free, annual, four-day event as it attempts to tackle a £44m budget shortfall.
The authority has set up a working group with local firms to discuss options for the 2024 event and beyond.
A recommendation is expected to go to the council's cabinet in October.
Bournemouth Air Festival attracts around one million visitors and generates more than £30m for the local economy, according to the local authority.
BCP, which has been led by the Three Towns Alliance since May, said this year's festival was being "heavily subsidised" with £400,000 of council taxpayers' money.
Business Improvement Districts and the Destination Management Board for the three towns have also been involved in discussions.
Tourism councillor Millie Earl said the council had been holding "regular meetings with business leads" since July.
She said: "In view of the financial pressures on the council and at a time when cost of living pressures continue to affect our everyday services and lives, it is right that we carry out this work and we are working hard with our partners in the community to do so."
In February, when the authority was under a Conservative administration, opposition councillors unsuccessfully proposed a budget amendment to suspend the air festival.
Bournemouth East MP Tobias Ellwood previously said the event helped strengthen the town's economy.
Any proposed changes will not affect the 2023 event which takes place from 31 August to 3 September.
