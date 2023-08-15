Farmer's sunflower trail set to raise thousands for hospital baby unit
A spectacular expanse of sunflowers in a farmer's field is set to raise thousands for charity.
More than 750,000 seeds were planted by Maiden Castle Farm to form the vast trail of bright yellow flowers near Dorchester.
Hazel Hoskin started the trail three years ago to raise money for Dorset County Hospital's special care baby unit where her two sons spent time as babies.
The huge expanse of blooms is on display for visitors to stroll through along winding trails cut in the acres of sunflowers near Maiden Castle Hill Fort.
The sunflowers bloomed early this year following the hot spell in May and June with the trail opening to visitors to stroll though at the end of July.
Hazel said: "Mother Nature can be challenging.
"We've had the weather against us being so unpredictable this year, but on the whole the sunflowers have been fine in the wet weather."
This year the main trail has been created in the shape of a Bumble Bee - a shorter trail cut through the blooms spells out the word bee.
The trail's final day for visitors is set to be Wednesday.
The past two years have seen the summer flowers raise more than £37,000 for charities.
Money from last year's trail was donated to a special care baby unit in Ukraine.
