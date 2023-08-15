Man dies from injuries after exiting moving car in Dorset
- Published
A man in his thirties has died of his injuries after exiting a moving car on a country road.
Police were called to Holt Road near Wimborne, Dorset, at around 16:40 BST on 8 August, where they were told a passenger had left a black Mazda 3 hatchback while it was moving.
He was taken by air ambulance to hospital but died on Friday.
A 45-year-old man from Verwood is under investigation for a driving offence, Dorset Police said.
He was arrested but released without charge on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Police said they did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man exiting the car.
Inspector Craig Tatton, of the Roads Policing Team, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time."
Dorset Police is appealing for information.
