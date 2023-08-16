Boscombe arrest after woman reportedly falls from window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment after a woman reportedly fell from a window.
The woman was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries, a Dorset Police spokesperson said.
Officers were called to the junction of Christchurch Road, Ashley Road and Heathcote Road in Boscombe at 09:27 BST.
The man remains in custody and a police cordon is in place at the scene while officers investigate.
