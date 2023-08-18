Boscombe: Arrested man released after woman reportedly fell from window
A man arrested after a woman reportedly fell from a second storey window suffering serious injuries has been released on police bail.
The woman, in her 30s, was found on the Christchurch Road, Ashley Road and Heathcote Road junction in Boscombe shortly before 09:30 BST on Wednesday.
Dorset Police said a man in his 50s from Bournemouth, arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, has been released pending inquiries.
The woman remains in hospital.
The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with information about the wider circumstances of what happened to come forward.
