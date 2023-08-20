Portland: Man dies after being struck by lorry
A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a lorry in Portland.
The man, in his 30s, died at the scene of the incident at about 08:30 BST along Portland Beach Road.
Dorset Police closed the road for more than four hours to make the scene safe, causing major traffic delays.
The force is now appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened between the A354 for Weymouth and Ferrymans Way in Portland.
Sgt Richard Stroud said his thoughts were with the man's loved ones and Dorset Police would be investigating.
He called for any witnesses or people with dash cam footage to get in touch.
Sgt Stroud added: "We are aware that the road closure had an immense impact on everyone in the area and I am very grateful for everyone's patience while it was necessary to stay in place to enable us to gather all required evidence."
