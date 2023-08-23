Dorset based eco campaigner to swim around Greek island
An eco campaigner is set to swim around a Greek island to raise money for charities that fight plastic pollution.
Oly Rush, from Upton in Dorset, will be swimming around the coast of Greek island Ithaca in September.
The 60km challenge is the latest in a series he has taken on, including a 37-hour swim around Grand Cayman.
Mr Rush recently gave up his job to commit to charity efforts full time, and is expected to complete the swim in about 24 hours.
The swim is is partially inspired by Homer's classic Greek poem The Odyssey.
It is also raising money for the charities Project Planet Earth and Healthy Seas - who both try to reduce plastic pollution in the worlds oceans.
He said: "I am lucky in that I can combine my hobby, which is swimming, with my passion, which is helping better protect the oceans."
Adding that he had chosen Ithaca after a friend had shown him the work that Healthy Seas had been doing there.
He said he expects that Ionian Sea around Ithaca to pose some problems, including the threat of jellyfish.
Mr Rush's challenge is being backed by Hampshire-based recruitment company Green Folk Ltd, which has funded his training and is covering all of his costs.
The former plasterer said: "Without the generosity of sponsors and supporters I wouldn't be able to do the work I do, or raise the profile of plastic pollution through my swims."
He added that he was "so grateful" to Green Folk for their support, and that there were "lots of other people giving their time for nothing".
Mr Rush has previously swum the length of the Jurassic Coast, became the fastest person to swim around the Isle of Wight, and was the first person ever to swim around Grand Cayman.
