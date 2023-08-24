Towers to encourage storks to breed in Dorset
Four towers will be built on a farm to encourage white storks to breed.
The stork towers will be constructed on floodplain fields next to the River Stour at Bere Marsh Farm in Blandford, Dorset.
Each £1,500 structure will consist of a telegraph pole with a metal basket.
The Countryside Regeneration Trust (CRT) said white storks became extinct as a breeding species in Britain 600 years ago, but were recently reintroduced.
A breeding programme that began in 2016 saw a new free-living population established at the Knepp Estate in Sussex.
The project, which is a partnership of private landowners and conservation organisations, aims to restore a population of at least 50 breeding pairs across the south of England by 2030.
The first 14 storks were successfully born at the estate in 2020 and joined the other free-flying birds.
The CRT believed at least one of the birds had been spotted near to Bere Marsh Farm.
The organisation hoped that building the ready-made nest towers would encourage the visiting white storks to stay, nest and raise a new generation on the Dorset farm.
The floodplain fields next to the River Stour on Bere Marsh Farm are an ideal site for white storks to settle.
The CRT's head of development Hayley Neal described it as a "Field of Dreams project".
She said: "Like in the film, we have faith that if we build the ballpark, they will come.
"The White stork is such an emblematic species that to have them nesting in Dorset really would be incredible."
The CRT is looking for sponsors from local businesses to help fund the towers.
It is hoped they will be in place by spring 2024.
