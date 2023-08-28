Horse rescued after getting stuck in Dorset river
A horse has been rescued by a specialist team after getting stuck in a river.
Firefighters were called to Hains Lane in Marnhull, Dorset, on Sunday morning, to reports of a horse trapped up to its neck in water.
The technical rescue team entered the water with the animal and coaxed it out with food.
The horse was later said to be safe and recovering in a stable with its owner and has been seen by a vet.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said they received the call at 11:39 BST.
A crew from Weymouth Fire Station attended and was supported by staff from Shaftesbury.
