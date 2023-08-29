Bournemouth: Searches continue in human remains murder probe

Manor Steps Zig Zag path off Boscombe Overcliff Drive
The partial remains were found near Manor Steps Zig Zag off Boscombe Overcliff Drive on Saturday

Police are continuing to search an area off a path leading to a beach where partial human remains were found.

Teams of officers are going over a cordoned-off area in Bournemouth near the Manor Steps Zig Zag path off Boscombe Overcliff Drive.

Dorset Police started a murder investigation after the remains were found on Saturday at 13:10 BST.

No details of the victim or the circumstances surrounding their death have been given by police.

Dorset Police said it was trying to establish the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding their death

The force has set up a dedicated online portal for people to upload any information which could help their investigation.

It said members of the public with any information or concerns could also speak to officers at the scene.

The force has not said how long the cordons will remain in place.

