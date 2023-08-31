Bournemouth Air Festival begins amid talks over event's future
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in Bournemouth as the town's air festival is set to begin ahead of a final decision over its future.
The event runs until Sunday and will feature displays from the Red Arrows.
But Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) is looking at other ways of "sustainably financing" the four-day free festival.
The authority, which is facing a £44m budget shortfall, is expected to make a decision in October.
The event attracts about one million visitors and generates more than £30m for the local economy, according to BCP.
Councillor Andy Martin, cabinet member for culture, said the council has allocated money in its budget to fund the air festival next year.
"But we have not got as much money as we are putting in this year," he said.
The exact figure allocated for next year's event is yet to be confirmed, but Mr Martin said the event usually costs the council £400,000.
"The council does not have the resources to fund the air festival as it has been funded," he said, as he stressed that the authority is looking to fund and protect other frontline services.
Mr Martin confirmed the council was in talks with businesses and considering various options, including sponsorships.
"All options are on the table... nothing has been decided. We are still working through some financial options," he said.
"I am hoping [this] will not be the last festival because that is why we are having talks with businesses.
"We are really keen to have a sustainable air festival."
Fiona McArthur, operations manager of the Bournemouth Coastal Business Improvement District, said the festival generated "significant income for the area".
"We are aware that there have been some questions around the future of the event and what that might look like," she added.
"No decisions have yet been made and we will continue to lobby in support of our hoteliers and all of our businesses to ensure that Bournemouth continues to host major events."
This year's festival will feature the Red Arrows and several other aircraft, including the Typhoon and the Battle of Britain planes.
The show can be best viewed on the beach either side of Bournemouth Pier or on the clifftops.
Throughout the festival there will also be a funfair on the beach and trade stands and entertainment in the Lower Garden.
