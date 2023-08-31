Bournemouth Air Festival flights cancelled due to bad weather
Bad weather has led to flights being cancelled on the first day of the Bournemouth Air Festival.
The organisers of the annual event, which takes place off the Dorset coast, said they were unable to go ahead with their flying schedule for Thursday because of the rainy conditions.
The air show runs until Sunday and is due to feature displays from the Red Arrows and several other aircraft.
Visitors are advised to check for updates on the event's social media.
At Thursday lunchtime, a Bournemouth Air Festival spokesperson said: "Based on current forecasts, the weather is forecast to improve from 16:00.
"Despite the rainy conditions, we still have plenty of things to do and entertainment right here on the ground."
The event attracts about one million visitors across the weekend each year.
The Red Arrows are scheduled to fly on all four days of the festival and several other aircraft, including the Typhoon and the Battle of Britain planes, are also expected to take to the skies.
The show can be best viewed on the beach either side of Bournemouth Pier or on the clifftops.
